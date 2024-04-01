WWBIC to open northern Wisconsin office

The Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp.
(WWBIC) announced today that plans to open an office in northern Wisconsin. It will be one of 17 new women’s business centers opening across the country, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The SBA will provide $150,000 a year to WWBIC for the first five years of operations for the northern Wisconsin office and then the funding is subject to renewal, according to WWBIC president and chief visionary officer Wendy Baumann.
WWBIC will match that funding so its northern Wisconsin office will have an annual budget of $300,000.
WWBIC currently has offices in Milwaukee, Madison, Kenosha, Racine, Appleton and La Crosse. Its northern Wisconsin office will likely be located in Hayward, Baumann said.
"We're so grateful for our continued growth through SBA programs and support and thrilled to be opening a new women's business center," says Wendy K. Baumann, President and Chief Visionary Officer at WWBIC. "This will allow us to further work in partnership with our state’s tribal communities in the northern part of Wisconsin, bringing our training and technical assistance services closer to where the residents of these communities live and want to start or grow their small businesses."
WWBIC is a Milwaukee-based nonprofit organization that assists entrepreneurs, primarily women, people of color, lower-wealth individuals, and veterans and military connected families. WWBIC provides small business lending (ranging from $1,000 to $350,000); technical assistance/coaching; and entrepreneurship and financial wellness training. Since 1987, WWBIC has served 72,709 individuals and loaned $107 million to small business owners.
WWBIC has been a funded SBA Women’s Business Center for more than 35 years.