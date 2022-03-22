With Quarles & Brady reducing its office space, Colliers works to attract new tenants, add amenities to 411 East Wisconsin Center

By
Cara Spoto
-
411 East Wisconsin Center. (Photo by Colliers)
411 East Wisconsin Center. (Photo by Colliers)
When corporate law firm Quarles & Brady informed Colliers last summer that it would be exercising a clause in its lease allowing it to vacate one of its eight floors in the 411 East Wisconsin…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate for the BizTimes. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display