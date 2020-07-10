With new leadership structure, Mandel Group eyeing future growth

Leaders discuss growth in business size, geographic reach

By
Alex Zank
-
Ian Martin
Ian Martin
With a leadership succession plan implemented, Milwaukee-based developer Mandel Group Inc. has an eye for continued growth in the coming years. Mandel Group, one of the most prominent multi-family developers in the metro area, announced…

Alex Zank
Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

