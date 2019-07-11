Wisconsin ranks 15th on CNBC’s Top States for Business list

State does best in "education" category

Wisconsin ranked #15 on CNBC‘s annual Top States for Business list.

Virginia ranked #1, Texas #2, North Carolina #3, Utah #4 and Washington #5 at the top of the 2019 list.

The bottom five ranked states are: West Virginia #45, Louisiana #46, Alaska #47, Mississippi #48, Hawaii #49 and Rhode Island #50.

In the Midwest, Wisconsin ranks behind Minnesota #7, Ohio #10 and Indiana #11, but ahead of Iowa #16, Michigan #24 and Illinois #30.

CNBC breaks the rankings down into six categories: “workforce,” “economy,” “infrastructure,” “cost of doing business,” “quality of life” and “education.”

Wisconsin’s best ranking is in the “education” category, where the state ranked #5. Massachusetts ranked #1 for education. Oklahoma ranked #50 for education.

Wisconsin’s lowest ranking was in the “quality of life” category, where the state ranked #26. Hawaii ranked #1. Arkansas ranked #50 for “quality of life.” CNBC says the “quality of life” category includes crime rate, health care, inclusiveness, the environment and local attractions including parks and recreation.

Wisconsin ranked #24 for “infrastructure.” Indiana was #1 and Rhode Island #50 in that category.

Wisconsin ranked #20 in the “workforce,” “economy” and “cost of doing business” categories. Virginia was #1 for “workforce,” North Carolina was #1 in the “economy” category and Kentucky was #1 in “cost of doing business.”