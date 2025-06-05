American Family makes significant move up Fortune 500

Eight Wisconsin companies are included in the 2025 Fortune 500 list from Fortune magazine. The rankings were unveiled this week.
For the second year in a row, Madison-based American Family Insurance made the most significant move up the list among Wisconsin companies. American Family is now ranked #202 on the Fortune 500 list, up from #243 in 2024 and #301 in 2023.
The Wisconsin companies that made the Fortune 500 list this year are (with ranking, headquarters location, annual revenue and last year’s ranking in parentheses):
- 109. Northwestern Mutual, Milwaukee, $41.4 billion (110)
- 202. American Family Insurance, Madison, $21.3 billion (243)
- 208. Fiserv, Milwaukee, $20.5 billion (215)
- 232. ManpowerGroup, Milwaukee, $17.9 billion (219)
- 261. Kohl’s, Menomonee Falls, $16.2 billion (235)
- 393. Oshkosh Corp., Oshkosh, $10.7 billion (409)
- 451. WEC Energy Group, Milwaukee, $8.6 billion (435)
- 461. Rockwell Automation, Milwaukee, $8.3 billion (430)