Wisconsin unemployment rate unchanged in May

Wisconsin’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.3% in May, nearly a full percentage point lower than the national rate but up almost half a point from a year earlier.

The national unemployment rate was 4.2% in May and Wisconsin’s rate was 2.9% at the same time in 2024.

Wisconsin’s labor force participation rate also dropped by two-tenths to 65.3%. That rate is down six tenths from a year ago, but remains nearly 3 percentage points better than the national rate.

- Advertisement -

Data on the unemployment and labor force participation rate comes from a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics survey of households. A separate survey of employers identifies payroll levels by sector.

Overall, private sector employment in Wisconsin was up by 1,300 jobs in May to 2,636,500.

Manufacturing helped drive the gains with an increase of 1,900 positions. Durable goods manufacturing, in particular, was up 1,200.

- Advertisement -

On the private service providing side, overall employment was down 500.

Financial activities gained 1,200 positions and professional, scientific and technical services added 1,800 jobs, but those gains were offset by other sectors.

Specifically, administrative support and waste management services lost 2,500 jobs, retail trade lost 1,300 jobs, and accommodation and food service was down by 1,000.