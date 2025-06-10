Another record tourism year for state, Milwaukee

For the third year in a row state officials are reporting a record-breaking year for tourism in Wisconsin.

The state’s tourism industry had a $25.8 billion economic impact in 2024, up 3.3% from 2023, according to Gov. Tony Evers’ office.

The state welcomed 114.4 million visitors in 2024 and the tourism industry generated $1.7 billion in state and local taxes, both of which are also new records, Evers’ office said.

Here’s a breakdown of estimated 2024 tourism economic impact by county:

Milwaukee, $4.3 billion, up 3.7%

Waukesha, $1.76 billion, up 4.7%

Walworth, $997 million, up 4.6%

Racine, $555 million, up 5.7%

Sheboygan, $477 million, up 2.5%

Kenosha, $456 million, up 5%

Washington, $301 million, up 1.7%

Ozaukee, $246 million, up 2.4%

Jefferson, $208 million, up 0.3%

Tourism highlights for southeastern Wisconsin in 2024 included the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Harley-Davidson’s Homecoming Festival becoming an annual event and the completion of the expansion of the downtown Milwaukee convention center, now known as the Baird Center. In addition, the Bravo’s 21st season of “Top Chef” was set in Wisconsin, with much of it taking place in Milwaukee, exposing a nation audience to the area’s offerings.

The greater Milwaukee area, encompassing Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, and Washington counties, also experienced significant growth, contributing $6.632 billion to the state’s tourism economy, or 25.7% of all tourism impact in the state.

Milwaukee County’s $4.3 billion tourism economic impact, also a new record, was an increase of 3.7%, and represents 16% of all tourism spending in Wisconsin, according to Visit Milwaukee.

“These record-breaking numbers are a testament to the power of strategic investment, strong partnerships, and the tireless work of our city’s hospitality professionals,” said Sarah Pancheri, board chair of Visit Milwaukee and president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “From hosting global events to spotlighting our unique local culture, Milwaukee continues to prove it’s a great place to visit and a destination that leaves a lasting impression.”