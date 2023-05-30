Developer preparing to move Goll Mansion ahead of apartment tower work

Development firm has experience in similar efforts in Wauwatosa, Madison projects

By
-
Goll Mansion
Goll Mansion

Madison-based Willow Partners has filed paperwork with the city to begin what will likely be the most complicated part of the development firm’s plans to construct a 25-story apartment tower at 1550 N. Prospect Ave. on Milwaukee’s East Side, where the Goll Mansion now sits. To make room for the apartment tower, the firm plans

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

