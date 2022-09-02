Wildeck to raze buildings, construct office space addition at former Eaton site in Waukesha

Construction and warehouse equipment manufacturer Wildeck Inc
. has submitted plans to the city of Waukesha to repurpose the 13.89-acre former Eaton Corp. manufacturing site at 1900 E. North Ave.
The plan calls for building a 13,759-square-foot addition to an existing office building at the site, while also razing some structures to facilitate the creation of a new 162-stall parking lot. Once built out, the buildings on campus would together comprise about 26,200 square feet, a Waukesha Community Development Department staff memo states.
Headquartered in Waukesha, Wildeck currently operates out of a building at 405 Commerce St., in an older industrial area of the city off Pearl Street.
The 1900 E. North St. facility became available after Eaton Corp. announced plans in late 2020 to shutter the facility and a 70,000 square foot building at 1045 Hickory St. in Pewaukee as part of a plan to expand its facility on Badger Drive on Waukesha’s far southwest side.
It was not immediately clear whether Wildeck plans to move its headquarters to the 1900 E. North St. location once construction is completed. Attempts to reach officials at the company were unsuccessful on Friday morning and afternoon.