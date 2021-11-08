WHEDA CEO Joaquin Altoro stepping down to join Biden administration

Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA)
executive director and chief executive officer Joaquín Altoro
is stepping down immediately to accept a position in President Joe Biden’s administration, Gov. Tony Evers announced today.
Altoro was appointed by Biden
to become the administrator of the Rural Housing Service within Rural Development, which is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Evers appointed Altoro as WHEDA's CEO and executive director in 2019.
“Joaquín Altoro has been an invaluable part of our administration and a tireless affordable housing advocate for Wisconsinites in every zip code as we've worked to connect the dots on lack of accessible housing across our state,” said Evers. “I'm incredibly grateful for Joaquín's service to the people of our state, and I know his expertise and advocacy will serve our country well. We wish him and his family all the best.”
“I’m appreciative and grateful that Gov. Evers appointed me to be WHEDA’s CEO and for the Evers administration’s ongoing commitment to affordable housing. I have learned so much along my journey,” said Altoro. “Through WHEDA, I have been given the opportunity to start my next chapter at the federal level and continue the work to advance equity and economic opportunity for all types and sizes of communities.”