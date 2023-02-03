WEC Energy Group planning battery storage pilot at Valley Power Plant

By
Arthur Thomas
-
Wisconsin Energy Corp.’s Menomonee Valley power plant.

WEC Energy Group, the Milwaukee-based parent company of We Energies, is planning to partner with a German company on a battery storage pilot project at the Valley Power Plant in Milwaukee. The company will work with CMBlu Energy and the Energy Power Research Institute to test a new form of long-duration energy storage. The 1-to-2-megawat-hour

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

