Waukesha County Center for Growth executive director named president of KABA

Nicole Ryf, who has served as the executive director of the Waukesha County Center for Growth since July, has been named the new president of the Kenosha Area Business Alliance.
Ryf succeeds Todd Battle, who was president of KABA for 18 years and left the organization at the end of 2022 to join Milwaukee-based real estate firm Zilber Property Group.
“We are confident that we have found the ideal leader for KABA. Nicole is the right person to lead Kenosha County’s development forward and build on the success we have had,” said Jens Emerson, KABA chair. “She is a bright and energetic professional with Wisconsin roots and extensive experience in business attraction, retention/expansion, and project financing. We are glad to welcome her to our corner of the state.”
Prior to leading the Waukesha County Center for Growth, Ryf was chief strategy officer for the Hampton Roads Alliance in Norfolk, Virginia. Before that, she was director of business and community development for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Ryf earned a master’s degree in urban planning from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2008 and a bachelor’s degree from UW-Madison in 2005.
“The Kenosha Area Business Alliance is a world-class economic development organization, and I am thrilled to be selected as its new president," Ryf said. "I look forward to collaborating with the top notch KABA board, staff, and stakeholders to build upon KABA’s strong legacy of serving the business community and attracting prospective companies to this dynamic county.”