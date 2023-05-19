Waukesha County Center for Growth executive director named president of KABA

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Nicole Ryf
Nicole Ryf

Nicole Ryf, who has served as the executive director of the Waukesha County Center for Growth since July, has been named the new president of the Kenosha Area Business Alliance. Ryf succeeds Todd Battle, who was president of KABA for 18 years and left the organization at the end of 2022 to join Milwaukee-based real

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR