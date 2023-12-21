Waukesha County Business Alliance president and CEO Suzanne Kelley to retire in 2024

Waukesha County Business Alliance
president and CEO Suzanne Kelley
, who has led the organization since 2009 when it was known as the Waukesha County Chamber of Commerce, will retire next year.
Amanda Payne
, senior vice president of public policy for the WCBA, has been chosen by the WCBA board to be the organization’s future president and chief executive officer. Payne will succeed Kelley when she retires on July 1.
Prior to joining what is now known as the Waukesha County Business Alliance, Kelley worked for 23 years in government relations for GE.
Kelley led the Waukesha County Chamber of Commerce to merge with the Waukesha County Action Network to create the Waukesha County Business Alliance.
During the past 14 years, under Kelley’s leadership, the WCBA has launched multiple employer collaboratives, including the Manufacturing Alliance of Southeastern Wisconsin, the Waukesha County Construction Alliance and a nonprofit Alliance. The Alliance also worked with Waukesha County and business and municipal leaders to launch the Waukesha County Center for Growth, the county’s economic development organization. Kelley also led the WCBA to increase its advocacy work and was involved in several key issues including Lake Michigan water for the City of Waukesha, completion of the West Waukesha bypass, funding to improve I-94, enhanced technical education funding, enactment of the state’s manufacturing and agricultural tax credits and expansion of the Alliance’s business education programming.
Under Kelley’s leadership the WCBA’s membership has grown to 1,200.
"It has been an absolute privilege to serve as the president and CEO of the Waukesha County Business Alliance," said Kelley. "I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together during my time here and am grateful for the support of our members, partners, and the community."
[caption id="attachment_582007" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Amanda Payne[/caption]
Payne has been with the Waukesha County Business Alliance for nearly 11 years, joining the organization in 2013 as a director of public relations and marketing, later serving as vice president of public policy and since 2019 as senior vice president of public policy. Prior to joining the WCBA, Payne was an account manager for Milwaukee-based marketing firm Trefoil Group.
“I am incredibly honored to serve as the next leader of the Waukesha County Business Alliance,” Payne said. “For the last decade, I have been proud to work across nearly every aspect of the Alliance. I believe wholeheartedly in our mission. I am deeply passionate about Waukesha County, a place my family has called home for six generations. Most of all, I am inspired by our members and committed to building upon the Alliance’s 105-year legacy of driving economic growth.”
“Suzanne has been a driving force in making our region a place for businesses to thrive. It has been an honor to serve beside her on the board of directors,” said Mark Sobczak
, Wisconsin market leader at Sikich and Waukesha County Business Alliance board chair. “Looking forward, we are excited to welcome Amanda into her new role. Her leadership, 10-plus years of chamber experience and commitment to excellence make her the ideal candidate to lead the Alliance forward.”