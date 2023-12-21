Waukesha County Business Alliance president and CEO Suzanne Kelley to retire in 2024

Senior VP Amanda Payne named as her successor

By
Andrew Weiland
-
Suzanne Kelley

Waukesha County Business Alliance president and CEO Suzanne Kelley, who has led the organization since 2009 when it was known as the Waukesha County Chamber of Commerce, will retire next year. Amanda Payne, senior vice president of public policy for the WCBA, has been chosen by the WCBA board to be the organization’s future president

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.
