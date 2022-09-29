Waukesha could get state’s first standalone Genesis dealership

Boucher Automotive Group is looking open a Genesis dealership at an existing site it owns at 1503 E. Moreland Blvd. in Waukesha near the corner of Les Paul Parkway.

According to site plans submitted to the Waukesha Plan Commission, the new luxury car dealership would be located at the current site of the auto group’s Boucher You Drive It Now operation, which sits just north of Woodman’s Food Market, and would be essentially adjacent to company’s regular Hyundai dealership immediately to the east on the same lot. The company’s Nissan and Chevrolet dealerships are located just to the west.

Greenfield-based Boucher is looking to demolish the existing building on the “You Drive it Now” site and replace it with a 20,000-square-foot structure. The new building would be roughly five times as big as the existing building, according to a staff memo penned by a city planner.

The sales area at the front of the building would be two stories high, with floor to ceiling windows and an aluminum band along the roofline.

Depending on when it opens, the standalone Genesis dealership could be the first of its kind in state.

According to a March 2022 article on motorauthority.com, the brand, which has been working to establish itself as a standalone brand from the affordable, but theft prone economy cars that made Hyundai so popular, is on track to open in first standalone locations in the United States.

At the time of that article’s publication the Korean car maker had been slated to open its first Genesis dealership in Lafayette, Louisiana, with plans to open 100 more.