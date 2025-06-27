Briohn breaks ground on 130,000-square-foot industrial building in East Troy

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Construction is officially underway on a 130,000-square-foot industrial facility in East Troy that will support the growth of two Wisconsin-based manufacturers.

Brookfield-based Briohn Building Corp. is leading the development and held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday.

The facility, which will be located along South Executive Drive, will be jointly occupied by Pieper Power and MP Systems, both subsidiaries of New Berlin-based PPC Partners.

Pieper Power offers a broad range of electrical, mechanical, and automation services, while MP Systems specializes in high-pressure coolant systems, chillers, and other accessories for machine tools. The two companies currently share space in New Berlin, with MP Systems also operating a separate 25,000-square-foot facility nearby in East Troy. All existing locations will remain operational, with the new space providing additional capacity to support their expansion.

“Our work with Pieper Power and MP Systems reflects our ongoing focus on helping businesses scale with purpose,” said Joe Jursenas, vice president of business development at Briohn. “This facility will be the fourth building we’ve constructed in East Troy within the past three years.”

Briohn also led the development of MP Systems' existing East Troy facility, which was the first tenant at the village's East Troy Business Park South.