Wangard planning 400,000 square-foot industrial building in Yorkville

Wauwatosa based real estate development firm. has submitted plans to the village of Yorkville (in Racine County) seeking to construct a nearly 400,000-square-foot industrial building on a stretch of farmland along I-94. The company has submitted a rezoning and conditional use request seeking to construct the building on a 26-acre plot of land at(West Frontage Road). The land is currently zoned commercial and Wangard Parnters, Inc. is seeking to have it changed to heavy industrial. In addition to seeking permission to rezone the parcel and construct the building, Wangard Partners have also been in discussion with village officials on the possibility of having the village extend sewer, water, stormwater, and street infrastructure to the site, as well as the potential for creating a tax increment financing district that could help finance such utility work. Discussing those conversations, and the project itself, Wangard Partners president and chief operating officer Matt Maroney said that while the company can “do the project as is,” it recognizes the benefits to the development and the community, that would be realized by having a lift station at the site as well as the extension of Grandview Parkway. “Our project sits at the end of a key street for the community, and we are trying to figure out how we can create a win-win situation,” Moroney said. “My sense is that (officials) are very supportive of they project, and they are trying to figure out how to finance some of the improvements.” A public hearing on the company’s zoning and conditional use requests is set for April 11.