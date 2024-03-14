Versiti names Derek Tyus as CFO

Tyus, who will also serve executive vice president, succeeds Tony Watkins who is retiring

By
Cara Spoto
-
Derek Tyus

Versiti has named longtime insurance executive Derek Tyus as its next executive vice president and chief financial officer. Tyus, who served as senior vice president and chief investment officer for West Bend Mutual Insurance from 2016 to 2024 and worked for Northwestern Mutual in several leadership positions from 2005 to 2016, will join Versiti on Monday,

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Cara Spoto
Cara Spoto
Cara covers nonprofits, healthcare and education for BizTimes. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR