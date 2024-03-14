Versiti names Derek Tyus as CFO

Versiti
has named longtime insurance executive Derek Tyus
as its next executive vice president and chief financial officer.
Tyus, who served as senior vice president and chief investment officer for West Bend Mutual Insurance
from 2016 to 2024 and worked for Northwestern Mutual
in several leadership positions from 2005 to 2016, will join Versiti on Monday, March 18.
He succeeds Versiti’s current executive vice president and CFO, Tony Watkins
, who is retiring after 10 years with the organization, and will provide leadership of the finance, information services, continuous improvement, facilities, supply chain, and corporate business development functions for the nonprofit, formerly known as the Blood Center of Wisconsin.
“Derek’s extensive experience providing financial and strategic leadership in a variety of settings will be a significant asset to Versiti and the communities we serve,” said Chris Miskel
, president and chief executive officer for Versiti. “He is a proven leader and as a member of our executive leadership team, Derek’s combination of emotional intelligence, IQ, and strong cultural fit, will help fuel our continued growth.”
Tyus is a graduate of Marquette University with a degree in accounting. He later earned his MBA from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business.
"I am thrilled to be joining this outstanding and dynamic team at Versiti,” Tyus said. “I am very much looking forward to contributing my expertise and collaborating with everyone to drive success of the organization's mission."
Tyus has served on the boards of several nonprofits, including the Children's Wisconsin Foundation. He is a former board member of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee and currently sits on the organization's investment subcommittee.