Veolia Water Milwaukee union employees ratify new contract

Union employees have ratified a 3-year labor contract with Veolia Water Milwaukee, LLC, the company announced today.

The unions, which represent about 165 workers, include IAMAW Local 66, IBEW Local 494, AFSCME Local 366, IUOE Local 420, Steamfitters Local 601 and Painters Local 781.

“Employees received an equitable pay increase and (their) comprehensive benefits package remained the same,” said Veolia Water Milwaukee spokeswoman Andi Kneeland.

Veolia Water Milwaukee, LLC, a subsidiary of Boston-based Veolia North America, is contracted by the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD) to operate and maintain its regional wastewater treatment system, including the Jones Island and South Shore water reclamation facilities, conveyance system and deep tunnel. The entity operates through a public-private partnership. Veolia Water Milwaukee Veolia Water Milwaukee began operation in 2008, and employs over 200 people.

“We are pleased that negotiations have resulted in an agreement that is in the best interest of all parties,” said Scott Royer, vice president and general manager for Veolia Water Milwaukee. “At the end of the day we are all committed to reaching the same goal – protecting Lake Michigan on behalf of our customer, MMSD and the communities it serves. We are proud to employ some of the best people in the industry and will continue to work together to serve our customer and the community.”