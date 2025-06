Pleasant Prairie-based Ocenco, Inc. has been awarded a $37 million government contract to provide the U.S. Navy with emergency escape breathing devices and trainer units. The work was contracted by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Panama City Division, according to an announcement from the Department of Defense. Ocenco will continue working to manufacture the breathing

Pleasant Prairie-based Ocenco, Inc. has been awarded a $37 million government contract to provide the U.S. Navy with emergency escape breathing devices and trainer units. The work was contracted by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Panama City Division, according to an announcement from the Department of Defense. Ocenco will continue working to manufacture the breathing devices and trainer units through January 2031. The company manufactures three types of products: emergency escape breathing devices for mining and underwater applications, self-contained breathing apparatus for firefighting and rescue diving operations, and medical oxygen products used by medical professionals and emergency responders.