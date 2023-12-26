Urban Ecology Center secures $1.3 million in tax credits for Washington Park expansion

The Urban Ecology Center
has secured $1.3 million in New Market Tax Credits as part of its effort $19.6 million fundraising effort to expand the size and scope of programming at its Washington Park location.
The nonprofit, which provides environmental education to school children and others around Milwaukee, has locations in the Menomonee Valley and Riverside Park on the East Side, but its Washington Park location – a onetime boathouse it has occupied since 2007 – has long needed improvements, the nonprofit said.
Since announcing a plan to renovate and expand the building in early 2018
, the nonprofit has been working to raise funds for both its brick-and-mortar improvements, as well as funds to expand the center’s educational programming from 13 to 31 schools within two-mile radius of the building.
The renovation, which began in August after the nonprofit completed its purchase from the county, calls for renovating the existing 13,000-square-foot structure at 1859 N. 40th St. and constructing a 15,000-square-foot addition. Most of that additional space is being added as a second story.
With the increased space, the nonprofit will be adding elements to make the space warmer and inviting, with the kind of attributes, like an observation deck and a slide, that its other locations have.
“It is going to be pretty incredible. We are excited to grow our impact in the community and make a really significant investment in the park and the community,” said Jen Hense,
the Urban Ecology Center’s executive director.
With the tax credit money, the nonprofit has now raised $16.6 million, which is about what it needs to complete the capital portion of its expansion, explained Hense, but it will continue fundraising for the costs that will come with the added program as it serves more students and community members.
The nonprofit also plans to gradually increase the number of acres at Washington Park that it manages. It currently manages 10 acres, but now has permission to increase that number to 20.
“There will be a significant investment in programming and buses,” Hense said. “We are also going to be increasing our preschool environmental education program. We’re going to have this beautiful building, and we want to make sure we can activate it.”
In addition to the tax credit funding, the project has also received $1.3 million from Milwaukee County during the November budget process to pay for parking lot improvements and some exterior lighting. And recently secured a $5 million construction bridge loan that will be paid back with pledges, Hense said.
She also expressed gratitude to donors, and the community at large, including attorneys at Husch Blackwell in Milwaukee who were instrumental in helping the nonprofit secure the tax credits.
“The campaign still needs to cross the finish line, but we’re optimistic for a strong end to 2023 and a fantastic start to 2024,” she added.