Unique package protection service coming to Corners of Brookfield

The Corners of Brookfield has added a unique addition to the sprawling commercial and residential development off Bluemound Road – a locker and package pick up service.

Called Premier Parcel, the business will be located on Lower Union Street, next to the lower-level entrance of Sendik’s supermarket in a space off the parking garage.

The 4,700-square-foot space will offer 565 lockers for secure package delivery. The service will allow members to ship any items through any courier to secure lockers. Once it’s time for pick-up, members will receive a notification with a personalized barcode and access number that will give them secure and monitored 24-hours-a-day access to the space and locker. The lockers will vary in size and include 16 temperature-controlled, refrigerated lockers as well as a large package room.

Such package security solutions are popular across Europe and Asia. Corner’s owner, U.K.-based IM Properties, partnered with Parcel Pending on the business but adapted its business model via a proprietary software platform to create the service, a press release states.

Premier Parcel will feature monthly membership options to utilize the lockers and enter the premise. Apartment tenants at The Corners will be launching with the service in May, and the public can begin to utilize Premier Parcel’s services later this spring.

“The consumer wants a choice in how they purchase, and eCommerce and brick and mortar both coexist as comfortably with the consumer as they do with many successful retail brands. It seems logical to us that there’s an opportunity in a sophisticated marketplace to add convenience to the consumer by having both models in one location and by adding efficiency and security to the consumer,” said Robert Gould, head of IM Properties U.S. division and CEO of Brookfield Corners LLC. “It’s the modern incarnation of the post office, meant not only to keep your packages secure and provide round-the-clock convenience, but to allow for a more reliable way for connection between small businesses, retailers and customers.”

The locker service is also expected to eliminate time wasted each week handling and sorting incoming packages for management offices of apartment complexes, according to the press release. It’s also meant to prevent “porch pirates” from getting their hands on those tenants’ packages.

“We’re incredibly excited that The Corners is bringing this offering to the town center so that we can provide it as a win-win service for our residents,” said Bob Monnat, senior partner of Mandel Group, which manages the apartments at the development. “We know our residents will find value in the ease, accessibility, security and organization that Premier Parcel will offer them, and it also allows our staff to better focus their time and energy on the most important thing – our residents.”