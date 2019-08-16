Trombetta HQ in Milwaukee sold for $5 million

Buyer recently sold the Dickten Masch headquarters in Nashotah

By
Arthur Thomas
-
Commercial real estate deal

The headquarters of Milwaukee-based manufacturer Trombetta Inc. sold for $5 million, according to state records.

Trombetta makes DC power switching and power management products for mobile equipment in the agriculture, construction, heavy truck, electric vehicle, lawn and garden, marine, mobile hydraulics and powersport markets. The company has additional facilities in Sheboygan Falls, Mexico and China.

The 64,000-square-foot facility on 5.7 acres at 8111 N. 87th St. in Milwaukee assessed at $2.45 million. An affiliate of Briohn Property Management, 8111 North 87th Street LLC, sold the building after purchasing it for $2 million in 2011, according to city records.

The buyer, AIC Income Fund Tower, L.L.C., is an affiliate of Texas-based investment fund manager AIC Ventures.

AIC recently sold the Dickten Masch headquarters in Nashotah for $8.9 million.

Get our email updates

Arthur Thomas
Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers manufacturing for BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR