The headquarters of Milwaukee-based manufacturer Trombetta Inc. sold for $5 million, according to state records.

Trombetta makes DC power switching and power management products for mobile equipment in the agriculture, construction, heavy truck, electric vehicle, lawn and garden, marine, mobile hydraulics and powersport markets. The company has additional facilities in Sheboygan Falls, Mexico and China.

The 64,000-square-foot facility on 5.7 acres at 8111 N. 87th St. in Milwaukee assessed at $2.45 million. An affiliate of Briohn Property Management, 8111 North 87th Street LLC, sold the building after purchasing it for $2 million in 2011, according to city records.

The buyer, AIC Income Fund Tower, L.L.C., is an affiliate of Texas-based investment fund manager AIC Ventures.

AIC recently sold the Dickten Masch headquarters in Nashotah for $8.9 million.