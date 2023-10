Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

Last updated on October 26th, 2023 at 01:19 pm

Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce president Tim Sheehy, who will retire from MMAC at the beginning of 2024, has been elected to the Johnson Financial Group board of directors. "I am excited to join the Johnson Financial Group Board and become part of a local, family company that I have respected for many years," Sheehy said.

Sheehy has been president of MMAC since 1992. He also serves as chair of the Southeastern Wisconsin Baseball Park District Board, and also serves on the boards of QPS Employment Group, City Forward Collective, Milwaukee College Prep, Rocketship Public Charter Schools, Reagan High School, and is treasurer for Summerfest. He is a past Chair of the Milwaukee Development Corp., and the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives. Sheehy also served on the State of Wisconsin Investment board.

“Tim Sheehy is one of the most respected leaders in Wisconsin with an amazing track record of successful initiatives that have positively impacted our business environment and community health. I have known and worked with Tim for many years. I’m honored to have him join our JFG board,” said Helen Johnson-Leipold , chairman of the board for Racine-based Johnson Financial Group.