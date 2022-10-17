Three Milwaukee area nursing homes sold for $17.8 million

Crossroads Care Center, 8633 32nd Ave., in Kenosha, is one of three nursing homes in Wisconsin recently purchased by Skokie-based Legacy Healthcare. (Photo courtesy of Google Street View)

Legacy Healthcare has purchased three Milwaukee-area nursing homes for a total of roughly $17.8 million.

The Skokie, Illinois-based company, which according to its website, services 61 care facilities in Illinois, South Dakota, and Montana, purchased the following centers in Kenosha, Ozaukee, and Waukesha counties:

• Crossroads Care Center, 8633 32nd Ave., Kenosha – $9.18 million
• Lake Country Health Care 2195 N. Summit Village Way, Summit – $4.51 million
• Heritage Health Services, 1119 N. Wisconsin St., Port Washington – $4.16 million

The properties were sold by limited liability companies affiliated with Formation Capital of Atlanta, Georgia.

Efforts to reach a representative with Legacy Healthcare were not immediately successful on Monday.

