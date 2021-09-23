The Commons executive director Michael Hostad leaving for Green Bay startup

By
Lauren Anderson
-
Michael Hostad
Michael Hostad
Michael Hostad, executive director and co-founder of The Commons, is leaving the Milwaukee-based talent development organization to work for a Green Bay-based agricultural technology startup. Hostad has led The Commons since he and Joe Poeschl…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson covers health care, nonprofits and education for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism. In her free time, Lauren enjoys hiking, kayaking, and seeing live music.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR