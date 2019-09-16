1st-YEAR WINNER

Pewaukee

Industry: Financial Services

Year founded: 2009

Projected 2019 revenue: $39 million

americandeposits.com

The American Deposit Management Co. is a treasury management and financial services company specializing in providing full deposit insurance with the highest rates in the U.S. The American Deposit Management Co. is also a MSRB registered municipal advisor and has offices in Wisconsin, Texas and Arizona.

ADM has services that can be used by every industry in the U.S., which proves challenging when the company needs to focus on just a few industries and create marketing strategies for those industries.

Recently, ADM has expanded into a new sector called “commodity escrow” and chief executive officer Kelly Brown says, “it is exciting, fun, and, frankly, an industry that has been largely ignored.”

Brown says she hopes the company “in five years will look more like the ‘Amazon’ of financial services…it sounds lofty but I believe it is what we will accomplish.”