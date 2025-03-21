Milwaukee Women’s Center Celebrates 45 Years of Service

This July, Community Advocates will celebrate the 45th anniversary of its Milwaukee Women’s Center (MWC) division with a celebration honoring all past and present MWC staff and survivors who have taken brave steps out of crisis and toward safety.

MWC’s mission is to provide innovative, culturally competent holistic care that will empower women, men, and children to live safe, independent, and healthy lives. The center provides round-the-clock, life-changing services each day to survivors of domestic violence and families at risk of homelessness, who often have nowhere else to turn. The Milwaukee Women’s Center is truly where abuse ends, and hope begins.

“The Milwaukee Women’s Center saved my life. I would not be here today if I had not had such a safe place to go with my kids. We are here today because of you,” said one mom of two young children who found support at MWC’s Emergency Shelter after suffering years of abuse.

An emerging issue

At the time the Milwaukee Women’s Center was founded in 1980, advocates were increasingly becoming aware of the importance of providing services for survivors, but there were few resources for them, including safe shelter.

“This was before the federal government dedicated funding for domestic violence services through the Violence Against Women Act in 1994,” said Andi Elliott, Community Advocates chief executive officer. “Those early Milwaukee advocates were true heroes for survivors.”

In the 2000s, Community Advocates and the MWC realized they could maximize their impact by joining forces. The organizations merged in 2007, and the MWC was established as a division within Community Advocates. Since then, the Emergency Shelter moved, expanded to 75 beds, and began welcoming families at risk of homelessness. The MWC also provides Substance Use Disorder treatment and offers the Bottomless Closet, which provides appropriate work attire and job-readiness skill training.

Uniquely, the MWC also works to halt the intergenerational cycle of violence by addressing its root causes through the Nevermore Batterers’ Prevention and Intervention Program for men with a history of abusive relationships.

“Our goal is to rehabilitate the whole man, not just the part of the man that has problems with domestic violence,” said Steve Thomas, Nevermore program coordinator.

In 2024, the Milwaukee Women’s Center:

Provided 233 adults and children with emergency shelter and comprehensive services.

Welcomed 70 families experiencing housing instability to its shelter.

Responded to 860 callers on its crisis line (414-671-6140).

Served 42 women ages 50+ through its Older Abused Women’s Program.

Engaged 86 people with Substance Use Disorder treatment.

Helped 142 men break the cycle of intergenerational violence.

“All of our programs are trauma-informed, meaning that we create a sense of safety and stability so program participants can focus on healing and recovery,” said Shamika May, MWC’s shelter manager.

To learn more about the Milwaukee Women’s Center’s programs and July 10 anniversary celebration, please visit communityadvocates.net.

The MWC gratefully accepts monetary and in-kind donations, volunteers, and anniversary celebration sponsors and guests.

Milwaukee Women’s Center / Community Advocates

Administrative Offices:

728 North James Lovell Street

Milwaukee, WI 53233

communityadvocates.net

(414) 449-4777