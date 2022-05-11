Texas developer buys mostly vacant High Ridge Centre in Racine

Deal does not include attached Home Depot space

By
Cara Spoto
-
A Texas investor has purchased the mostly vacant High Ridge Centre at 2121 S. Green Bay Road in Racine. (Photo courtesy of Loopnet)
A Texas developer has purchased the long-vacant High Ridge Centre shopping center adjacent to Home Depot in Racine. Stature High Ridge, LLC, of Fort Worth purchased the 261,024 square-foot shopping center at 2121 S. Green…

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

