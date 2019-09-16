1st-YEAR WINNER

Grafton

Industry: Modern Data Strategy & Services

Founded: 2005

Projected 2019 revenue: $10 million

teschglobal.com

TESCHGlobal is a professional services firm that works to solve its clients’ challenges and provide modern data management, business intelligence and application development services. To measure its growth, TG “takes a three tiered approach,” says Will Tesch, founder and chief executive officer. These three tiers are financial performance, employee satisfaction and customer satisfaction.

Although TG has kept its eyes on what’s going on in the rest of the world and helping global organizations, it is now thinking of scaling back and focusing on its local communities such as Wisconsin and Boise, Idaho.

Tesch explains that TG’s biggest obstacle going forward is the company itself. But TG “loves finding individuals who…want to challenge the status quo, and combat any moments of the company hindering itself,” he said.

Because of TG’s involvement with health care organizations, the group has decided to launch a new company called HealthLC. This new development is where Tesch believes there are new opportunities for TG.