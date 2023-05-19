Ted Kellner named new CEO of RNC Host Committee

Ted Kellner, the co-founder, former chairman and former chief executive officer of Milwaukee-based Fiduciary Management Inc., has been named the new chief executive officer for the MKE 2024 Host Committee for next year’s Republican National Convention.

Kellner replaces Steve King, who is stepping down as CEO of the MKE 2024 Host Committee to spend more time with his family, according to a news release. King helped launch the Host Committee’s work when he was named CEO in September of 2022, and will remain a member of the Host Committee Board of Directors moving forward. He is a former ambassador to the Czech Republic and has been a part of 12 Republican presidential nominating conventions.

“I am confident that what we have started at the Host Committee has set Milwaukee up for success in 2024, and I’m honored to have had the opportunity to lead the launch of this organization,” Kingsaid in a statement. “While it has been a great honor to serve as the CEO of the Host Committee in my home state, this change will allow me more time to spend with my family in North Carolina.”

“On behalf of the rest of the Host Committee and all of Milwaukee, I want to thank Steve for his work and efforts to launch this organization,” said Kellner. “Milwaukee is a vibrant, welcoming city. I am excited to build on the work that Steve and his team have started to showcase everything we have to offer in 2024. I’m ready to get to work.”

“The successful launch of our organization would not be possible without Steve King. I want to thank him for his work and what he has done for our city and state,” said Reince Priebus, chairman of the Milwaukee 2024 Host Committee. “Steve leaves big shoes to fill, but there is nobody better than Ted Kellner to step in and continue building on our progress. I’m confident that we will continue to build on our success to host a world-class convention in 2024.”