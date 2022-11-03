Straightforward Financial Insights names new president

Oak Creek-based Straightforward Financial Insights, LLC has hired Alan Zeffer as the firm’s president.

Zeffer will provide leadership in developing and sustaining client strategic plans, measure and improve their financial performance, evaluate and minimize financial risks and establish concrete policies to ensure the client’s smooth financial operations.

SFI provides clients with accounting, finance, cash flow, and exit planning solutions.

“Some firms provide basic day-to-day bookkeeping services which tend to look backward, simply recording financial data, paying bills and processing invoices,” Zeffer said. “Unlike them, SFI serves as chief financial officer, developing the strategy and detailed plans as well as the on-going financial guidance for achieving success.”

“We’re very excited to have Alan join the firm and support our clients in attaining their goal of maximizing profit,” said SFI founder Jason Sellnow. “He brings over 20 years of board membership experience. On top of that, he has held CFO, CEO and COO positions in complex organizations throughout his career. That depth and breadth of financial analysis and strategic insight is invaluable.”