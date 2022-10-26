State’s first PGA Tour Superstore to open in Brookfield

Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

The state’s firstis expected to open in December in Brookfield. The golf supplies and clothing store will open in a 44,040-square-foot, stand-alone building at 18550 W. Bluemound Road. The building was previously occupied by a Babies ‘R’ Us store, which closed following the bankruptcy of parent company Toys ‘R’ Us, and was purchased in March 2019 byfor $3.25 million CBRE retail brokers Gary Stein and Ben Weiland, who served as the owner’s agent in that transaction, also represented Van Horn Real Estate in its effort to secure PGA Tour Superstore as a tenant, Stein said Wednesday. Nick Tice of Founders 3 was the tenant rep for the retailer. Stein said he and Weiland had been working with PGA Tour Superstore, trying to get them as a tenant for a few years. “We had a deal pre-COVID, they walked away because of the uncertainty and then came back,” Stein said. “They are in possession of the space and are doing construction now. They said they hope to open in mid-December.”