1st-YEAR WINNER

Milwaukee

Industry: Manufacturing

Founded: 2011

Projected 2019 Revenue: $7.5 million

SpikeBrewing.com

Spike Brewing Equipment designs, builds, sources, and manufactures beer brewing equipment for consumer and commercial markets. In each of the past four years, Spike Brewing has doubled in revenue. The company attributes its growth to new product development based on consumers’ needs.

Looking forward, Spike Brewing’s biggest obstacle is developing a team that is able to handle its rapid growth. In this vein, the company hired its first two employees over the age of 35 in the Spring of 2019.

Spike Brewing Equipment has plenty of space to grow in the brewing markets and will potentially start to move beyond just beer. Some of these additional products could include coffee, kombucha, and cannabis oils.