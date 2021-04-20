Spanx shapewear store opens at Mitchell International

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport has added Spanx to its growing roster of retail offerings.

The Atlanta-based shapewear company, which sells under garments, leggings and activewear, opened a shop in the airport’s main terminal. It is the only free-standing Spanx store in Wisconsin and Illinois. Located pre-security near Concourse C, Spanx is accessible to both travelers and the general public, with daily operating hours from 9 a.m. until final flight departure.

The new store was unveiled Tuesday. As part of its grand opening, customers received two hours of free parking with any Spanx purchase. There was also a ribbon cutting by local officials, including Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, Milwaukee County Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson, Airport Director Brian Dranzik.

“We are excited to officially open SPANX and celebrate the grand finale of our major refresh of our shops at MKE,” said Dranzik. “This will be a fun location pre-security for the traveling public and for the local community that wishes to shop at MKE’s unique stores.”

The airport’s newest retail addition advances the ongoing efforts of retail concessions provider Paradies Lagardère. The Atlanta-based company has a 10-year contract to upgrade the airport’s dining and retail offerings with a $6.8 million capital investment and 30% participation from Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBE).

“We are very excited to connect two of our amazing partners, SPANX and the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, to complete this outstanding new retail program, designed specifically for MKE,” said Gregg Paradies, president and CEO of Paradies Lagardère. “With its powerful brand recognition and iconic fashion, SPANX will deliver an exciting shopping experience and quickly become a favorite retail destination in Milwaukee.”

Starbucks and Cousins Subs opened new restaurants in Concourse C in 2019, and the Baron’s Beer Garden opened in the same area earlier this year, replacing Valentine Coffee Roasters. In addition, Concourse C this summer became home to a new gift shop, Bronzeville Crossing, which sells a selection of local products sourced from some of the Bronzeville Distric’s Black-owned businesses in addition to the typical snacks, magazines and souvenirs that travelers would typically find at an airport gift shop.