Scooter’s drive-through coffee stand planned for Sussex

Omaha, Nebraska-based Scooter’s Coffee, a drive-through kiosk style coffee shop, is planning to open a location in Sussex, southwest of Business Drive and Highway 164.

The Scooter’s location will operate out of a 678-square-foot building and serve items like espresso drinks, smoothies, tea, sandwiches, and baked goods, according to village documents.

The shop will feature a drive-through, a walk-up window and an outdoor seating section, similar to its other locations nationwide. The shop will hire 13 employees to operate the business, which will be open every day from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The franchise will be owned and operated by husband-and-wife duo Bradley and Crystal Williams, who plan to franchise several more locations in surrounding suburbs once the Sussex stand is open.

The project will break ground in July with plans to open before the end of the year, Bradley said.

The Williams also plan to get involved in community events on behalf of Scooter’s once the stand is open.

Scooter’s operates more than 800 coffee stands across 29 states including several in southeastern Wisconsin.

Scooter’s largest area competitor, 7 Brew Coffee, is in the midst of opening two new Milwaukee locations in addition to its existing locations in Brookfield, Appleton, West Bend, Kenosha and Mount Pleasant. The two companies share a similar drive-through-only business model, one that is growing rapidly in southeastern Wisconsin and across the country.