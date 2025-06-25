Log In
Real Estate

Multi-tenant retail building planned at Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
Rendering from RINKA
Learn more about:
Phelan DevelopmentRINKA

A new multi-tenant retail building at Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek could include two restaurants and a veterinary clinic.

A team comprised of Phelan Development and architecture firm Rinka, both based in Milwaukee, received initial approval Tuesday night to construct a 8,700-sqaure-foot retail building at 7935 N. Main St.

The project site is located at the north end of the 80-acre mixed-use Drexel Town Square development. So far, the development includes apartment buildings, a hotel, several retailers and restaurants and the Oak Creek City Hall and library.

Phelan is still finalizing lease terms with the tenants for the new retail building, city documents say, and did not identify the tenants at Tuesday’s meeting.

The building would be divided into three spaces, according to plans submitted for the city’s review. Two would be 2,525 square feet — one of which would include a pick-up window. A third space would be 3,575 square feet. Both of the restaurant spaces would include fenced patio areas.

