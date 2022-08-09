Spanish billionaire buys FedEx property in Menomonee Falls for $35 million

A Spanish billionaire has paid $35 million for a 30.5-acre property in Menomonee Falls that is home to a sprawling FedEx Ground operation, according to real estate transfer records posted by the state this week.
Led by Amancio Ortega, Miami-based Ponte Gadea purchased the property at N96 W14849 County Line Road late last month from a limited liability company affiliated with San Diego-based Realty Income Corp.
Tennessee-based FedEx Corp. opened its 200,000-square-foot Menomonee Falls Distribution Center in October 2015, which is located near Pilgrim and County Line roads. According to a BizTimes report about the grand opening, 225 people worked at the center in 2015. A village staff report published earlier that year stated that the plan was for the facility to eventually have 466 employees, including 74 office employees.
The west side of the building has 58 loading docks for semi-trailers, and the east side of the building has seven drive-in overhead doors for delivery vans, according to the village staff report.