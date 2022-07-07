Son of Cilio Technologies’ founder and CEO named company’s president

Brookfield-based Cilio Technologies, LLC
, a developer of order management, field service, and mobile workforce management software for home improvement manufacturers, retailers, and installers, announced that Rick Olejnik
has been named president of the company.
Rick Olejnik is the son of company founder Randy Olejnik
, who remains as CEO. Rick Olejnik began the transition to president in early 2021 as a consultant for the company.
Rick Olejnik joins Cilio Technologies most recently from Lisle, Illinois-based Provana, LLC where he was vice president of platforms and where he will remain as an executive advisor. At Provana, he led the strategic direction for SaaS solutions around automation, robotic process automation, data management and analytics, and intelligent document processing.
“Words can’t express how excited I am to blend my SaaS expertise with my roots in the construction and building materials industry,” said Rick Olejnik. “In addition, I’m thrilled to step into my family’s business and take it into the next level of aggressive growth and performance, finding new opportunities for our company and for solving our customers’ biggest challenges.”
During his career, Rick Olejnik has also worked for Brookfield-based Rausch Sturm LLP, Brookfield-based Surefire Data Solutions and Omaha, Nebraska-based DMSi Software. He is a 1993 graduate of Carroll University in Waukesha.
“Rick is a fantastic leader. With his previous experience growing and selling technology companies, I know he is the right person to usher Cilio into the next phase of growth,” said Randy Olejnik. “He has already injected fresh thinking and a crisp vision into the future of Cilio Technologies, and our customers stand to benefit tremendously.”
Cilio Technologies is a 20-year-old software company with roots in the countertop manufacturing and home improvement retail industries. Over the years, the company has launched offerings that help manufacturers, retailers, installers, fabricators, and others manage supply chain, sales, and customer relationships, from raw materials to installation. The company said it will be unveiling several new updates around its offerings and brand in the coming months.