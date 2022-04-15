SoftwareONE to move U.S. HQ from Waukesha County to Milwaukee’s Third Ward

SoftwareONE, a Switzerland-based technology and software portfolio management provider, plans to move its U.S. headquarters from the Town of Brookfield to the second floor of the P.H. Dye House building in the Historic Third Ward in Milwaukee.

The move will bring 135 employees from Waukesha to Milwaukee.

SoftwareONE’s U.S. headquarters is currently located at 20875 Crossroads Circle in the Town of Brookfield.

According to a press release from the company, SoftwareONE leadership made the decision to relocate to Milwaukee because they were seeking an environment that could support the work of its hybrid employees. SoftwareONE will now occupy a 20,000-square-foot space in the Dye House building, equipped with technology designed to support hybrid and in-person work.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding our area operations into Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward,” said Ashley Gaare, president of SoftwareONE North America. “The heart of downtown Milwaukee is a perfect fit for SoftwareONE’s innovative and flexible culture, and we look forward to playing a bigger role in the advancement of our people and the community at-large.”

Singerman Real Estate LLC purchased the Dye House in 2018. The real estate investment firm renovated the nine-story, 125,560-square-foot, multi-tenant office building located at 320 E. Buffalo St. The large-scale renovation included a new lobby and exterior. The Dye House is also home to MODA3, Solidcore fitness studio, Train Movement fitness studio and a HITT physical training facility.

Digital forensics firm Data Narro also relocated their office to the Dye House at the end of last year.

“We’re excited to welcome SoftwareONE as the newest tenant of the Dye House,” said Adam Parritz, asset manager at Singerman Real Estate. “The effort that went into restoring the building to its fullest potential is paying off by bringing in high-caliber partners like SoftwareONE. It’s a true testament of Milwaukee’s growth potential.”

Parritz and Founders 3 office property specialist John Davis represented Singerman on the lease transaction.