Sift Healthcare names chief technology officer

Milwaukee-based health care payments analytics and data science company Sift Healthcare announced the appointment of Dhiraj Sankala as the company's new chief technology officer.
Sankala previously served in key leadership roles at Zelis Healthcare, Nuance Healthcare (a Microsoft company) and Intuit.
As CTO of Sift Healthcare, Sankala will spearhead Sift's technology strategy, overseeing the development of Sift's machine language-based solutions designed to enable health care organizations to optimize the revenue cycle process and payment outcomes.
“This strategic hire further advances Sift's ongoing commitment to scale its data and AI capabilities to deliver meaningful innovations across the health care revenue cycle,” the company said in a news release. “Mr. Sankala will be an integral part of the team as Sift expands its footprint and continues to support health care organizations across the country.”
"We are excited to welcome Dhiraj to the Sift team," said Justin Nicols, founder and CEO of Sift Healthcare. "His proven leadership and approach to technology will move us forward as we expand our solutions that address the pressing needs within the revenue cycle."
"It is both an honor and privilege to take on the role of CTO for Sift," said Sankala, "I look forward to leading and collaborating with the talented professionals at Sift and delivering impactful innovations to the health care industry through Sift's technology and culture of innovation."