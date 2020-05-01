Sheraton hotel in Brookfield has furloughed 101 employees

The Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel notified state officials this week that 101 of its employees have been furloughed since March 27, as a result of a severe decline in business during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The hotel, located at 375 S. Moorland Road, said it expects the furloughs to be temporary.

In a letter to the state, the hotel said it has had a “dramatic reduction in room occupancy and business operation, due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic…the COVID-19 pandemic has crippled the company’s business…”

The furloughed employees include 16 room attendants and 15 banquet servers, the hotel said in its letter to the state.

