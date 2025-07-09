Hawthorne Hill Farm in New Berlin to expand its offerings

Hawthorne Hill Farm at 16370 and 16380 W. Small Road in New Berlin is planning to expand its offerings by adding wedding and corporate event services and infrastructure.

The venue will have capacity for roughly 150 people between a barn and an outdoor space open seasonally. The venue is planned to accommodate weddings, private events like baby showers, celebrations of life, bar mitzvahs and quinceañeras, and corporate events like seminars, workshops, and award ceremonies, according to its website.

The venue has previously been host to farmers market-like events where “local artists and creators could come together to build lasting memories while sharing their craft with the community,” according to Hawthorne Hill’s website.

- Advertisement -

The venue will be open Sunday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Hawthorne Hill will use nearby Matty’s Catering for its events.

Construction was expected to begin in May and be complete by the end of August, according to city documents.

- Advertisement -

A representative from Hawthorne Hill was not immediately available for comment on the project.