Sheboygan children’s museum expedites reopening timeline following water and ice damage

The Above & Beyond Children’s Museum in Sheboygan has expedited its reopening timeline after sustaining $150,000 of water and ice damage. An anticipated reopening day has yet to be determined, but museum leaders are considering a target date in February.

“The community support for our beloved museum at this time instills us with the drive and hope needed to reopen the museum as soon as possible,” said Jackie Erdman, executive director of ABCM. “The local support has been outstanding from area businesses and volunteers. The winter months are some of the busiest and we look forward to reopening our doors to local and visiting families for indoor fun.”

In December, the museum was closed indefinitely due to damage from bursting water pipes and the sprinkler system valves that occurred on Christmas Day and affected all four floors of the museum.

Despite insurance covering the cost of repairs, the museum is actively seeking donations for general operations due to lost revenue from admissions. To help with museum reopening efforts, Sheboygan-based 3 Sheeps Brewing Co. will host a family-friendly fundraiser at the taproom on Sunday, Jan. 29 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

“Above & Beyond Children’s Museum is a huge part of our community, and we are trying to do our part to get them back up and running,” said Grant Pauly, founder and head brewmaster of 3 Sheeps Brewing Co. “My family has been a member for years and we know firsthand how important the space is to the children and families of our community.”

“We wish to extend deep gratitude to the community partners, organizations, businesses, and volunteers who have offered their support and assistance as the team navigates this situation,” said Erdman.

