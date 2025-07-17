Big Brothers Big Sisters moves into new HQ

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee says it hopes to increase collaboration and innovation with its new headquarters.

BBBSMM officially moved into its new office space at 770 N. Jefferson St. in downtown Milwaukee in June. The organization now occupies nearly 8,000 square feet of space on the second floor of the building, which is adjacent to its former office at 788 N. Jefferson St.

The organization hosted a 50th anniversary celebration on Saturday. As part of the event, BBBSMM celebrated its new headquarters with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Considering BBBSMM’s vision to double the number of youth it serves within 10 years, the nonprofit sought a new space “that would facilitate collaboration, innovation and inspiration to help achieve this ambitious goal,” BBBSMM president and CEO Neil Willenson said. More than 500 youth are waiting for a mentor through BBBSMM.

“This new office is a dream come true,” Willenson said. “It’s brighter, more open, and more collaborative, giving our team the space they need to innovate, support, and serve. It allows us to bring in families, mentors, partners, and community members in a way that reflects the warmth and professionalism of this organization.”

BBBSMM’s MentorZone Youth Activity and Mentorship Center, a dedicated space for program activities, is located two floors down from its new office space. BBBSMM matches, families and youth on the waiting list can convene at MentorZone, which opened in summer 2024.

“Having a new office headquarters so closely connected to a vibrant space creates something truly powerful: an integrated hub where mentoring relationships can be supported face-to-face, whether a youth is matched with a mentor or is still waiting for their match,” Willenson said.

The proximity between MentorZone and the new office space integrates the nonprofit’s mission, operations, programming and strategy “all under one roof,” Willenson said.

“This proximity means quicker collaboration, more flexibility and a shared sense of purpose,” Willenson said. “It sends a powerful message to every youth we serve — matched or waiting: You matter, and we are here for you. We are in your corner.”

