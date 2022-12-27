Sheboygan children’s museum closed due to water and ice damage

Above and Beyond Children’s Museum

The Above and Beyond Children’s Museum in Sheboygan will be closed indefinitely due to ice and water damage that occurred on Christmas Day, the museum said.

The extreme cold weather caused water pipes and the sprinkler system to burst at the museum.

The museum will be closed while the damage is assessed and cleaned up, the museum said in a message posted on its website. The museum said it hopes to restore the basement and other areas that are damaged.

The Above and Beyond Children’s Museum has been operating at a three-story historic building at 902 N. 8th St. since 1999.

