Sensient CFO to retire at end of June, successor named

By
Andrew Weiland
-

Stephen Rolfs, senior vice president and chief financial officer of Milwaukee-based Sensient Technologies Corp. will retire on June 30, the company announced. Rolfs has served as Sensient’s CFO since February of 2015. Tobin Tornehl will be named the company’s CFO upon Rolfs’ retirement. Tornehl joined Sensient in 2008 and has served as vice president, controller,

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR