SCEDC buys more land in Sheboygan Falls for home development

Organization adding to land it previously purchased at Highways 23 and 32

By
Cara Spoto
-
A planning document lays out a rough site plan for a 11.72-acre parcel in Sheboygan Falls recently purchased by the Sheboygan County Economic Development Corporation. (Drawing courtesy of the Sheboygan County Economic Development Association)
The Sheboygan County Economic Development Corp. has purchased an 11.72-acre parcel along Fairway Court in Sheboygan Falls as part of its plans to development about 25 acres of vacant land southwest of Highways 23 and…

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

