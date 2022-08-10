SCEDC buys more land in Sheboygan Falls for home development

The Sheboygan County Economic Development Corp.
has purchased an 11.72-acre parcel along Fairway Court in Sheboygan Falls as part of its plans to development about 25 acres of vacant land southwest of Highways 23 and 32 into housing that could include up to 110 single-family homes and townhouses.
The organization been working to acquire land as part of its Forward Fund effort, which has had local companies like Johnsonville, Kohler Co., Masters Gallery Foods, Inc., and Sargento Foods Inc. donate $8 million toward developing single-family homes for workers in the county.
This latest property acquisition is part of the SCEDC’s work with the city of Sheboygan Falls to create housing in that area. The SCEDC owns three sites near Highways 23 and 32, the 11.72-acre parcel, a 11.28-acre parcel and a 1.88 acre-parcel, according to Sheboygan County property records. While the city of Sheboygan Falls owns a 2.33-acre site.
SCEDC paid $1.4 million for the 11.72-acre site, according to real estate transfer records maintained by the state. The property was sold by a limited liability company affiliated with retired Snap-On executive, Steven K. Bartels.
In a June press release, SCEDC said the development was expected to include about 49-single family homes during its first phase, as well as additional lots for multi-unit single-family dwellings during its second phase.
In an update provided this week, Brian Doudna, executive director of the SCEDC said the total development would likely include up 110 housing units, with the land purchased along Fairway Court being home to a pocket neighborhood of roughly 50 rowhouses or townhomes. Each townhome is slated to two-to-three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage, according to planning documents.
“The SCEDC will be going out to bid for a contractor for building of housing units that meet the price point for entry-level homes affordable to production workers in Sheboygan County,” Doudna said in an email. “(We have) retained Abacus Architect of Sheboygan as their civil engineer for the project.”
SCEDC’s efforts come as developers and local officials in the city and town of Sheboygan are working on their own plans to address the housing crunch.
Sheboygan Mayor Ryan Sorenson was recently featured in a story on NBC Nightly News
about his pledge to help boost home construction in the city, in fact. The municipality recently spent $3.67 million to purchase roughly 277 acres of soon-to-be-annexed land where it plans to construct hundreds of new homes. Sheboygan area homebuilder Bob Werner
was also featured in the story.
And, in the town of Sheboygan, Plymouth-based Van Horn Development has been busy working on its 99-acre, mixed-use development project near I-43 and Highway 42 that will someday be home to 600 residential units, including mixed-use apartment buildings, town homes, and single-family units in pocket neighborhoods, as well as a variety of commercial spaces.