A Walmart store building in Saukville has been sold for $7.2 million to Pittsburgh-based investor, Kamin Realty Co., according to state records. Located at 825 E. Green Bay Ave., the 10.33-acre property includes the 122,000-square-foot Walmart store building, constructed in 2012. The seller was another Pennsylvania-based investor.