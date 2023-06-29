Ruth Foundation for the Arts exploring use of Walker’s Point building

A contractor working with thehas submitted a commercial alteration permit to the city of Milwaukee that indicates possible plans to renovate a former tool and die shop at 325 W. Florida St., in the city's Walker's Point neighborhood, for the organization. The nonprofit arts foundation, which launched last year – donating $11.5 million to 138 arts organizations across the country – is currently located in small office space in a six-story mixed-use commercial building at 234 W. Florida St., across the street from and just east of the former tool and die shop. Funded by a $440 million bequest from Ruth DeYoung Kohler II, a major arts supporter who died in 2020, the foundation launched in June 2022. Kohler’s brother, former Kohler Co. president, CEO and chairman Herbert V. Kohler Jr., died in September of last year. The one-story building atis 5,250 square feet, and a permit submitted on June 21 indicate plans to do about $349,000 in interior renovations to the 100-year structure. Construction documents submitted with the application show plans for a studio display area, eating area, breakroom, and studio shop to the rear of the building. The building is not owned by the foundation. When contacted about the application, Karen Patterson, executive director for the foundation, said the organization had no comment on the application or construction plans.