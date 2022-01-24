Rockwell Automation names new president for Americas Region

Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation has named Gina Ayala Claxton as president of the Americas region. Ayala Claxton succeeds Alejandro Capparelli, who has taken a new role within the company as vice president of global lifecycle services. Ayala…

Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation has named Milwaukee-basedhas named Gina Ayala Claxton as president of the Americas region. Ayala Claxton succeeds Alejandro Capparelli, who has taken a new role within the company as vice president of global lifecycle services. Ayala Claxton reports to Scott Genereux, Rockwell Automation's chief revenue officer. "Gina will be instrumental in our efforts to simplify our organization for our customers, drive accelerated profitable growth and operate with a global mindset in our largest global region," said Genereux. "In looking to the future, we want to have knowledge and deep domain expertise in operational technologies. Gina brings considerable experience building, motivating and developing high performance teams." Ayala Claxton was previously at IBM for 20 years. She spent the past 10 years in sales and enterprise leadership roles. Rockwell's Americas organization consists of five regions including Canada, Central U.S., Eastern U.S. Southwest U.S. regions and Latin America. Ayala Claxton will be the company's first Latina president of the Americans region and will be based in the San Francisco area.