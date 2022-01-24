Rockwell Automation names new president for Americas Region

By
Ashley Smart
-
Gina Ayala Claxton
Gina Ayala Claxton
Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation has named Gina Ayala Claxton as president of the Americas region. Ayala Claxton succeeds Alejandro Capparelli, who has taken a new role within the company as vice president of global lifecycle services. Ayala…

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

